NEWSMAKER-Jeff Bezos, tech pioneer to turn media baron

SEATTLE Aug 5 Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com
Inc and soon to be the new owner of the Washington
Post, is one of the few chief executives in corporate America
who refuse to bow to Wall Street's quarterly profit demands.
Since starting Amazon in 1994, he has frequently upset
investors by spending heavily on long-term investments, even if
it means missing analysts' financial targets and sending the
e-commerce giant's stock price plunging.
Bezos' approach makes him well-suited to own a storied but
deeply troubled newspaper business like the Washington Post.
Away from the harsh glare of Wall Street, Post employees can
expect an intense boss, but one who will likely not demand to
see immediate financial returns from his $250 million
acquisition.
"The Post has got itself a patient, exacting and imaginative
owner which are attributes its journalists should welcome with
open arms," Mike Moritz, a partner at Sequoia Capital and a
former journalist, said in an email.
Bezos, 49, who is buying the Washington Post as a personal
investment for $250 million, has funded an eclectic array of
ventures through an entity called Bezos Expeditions, including
the business news website Business Insider and Twitter, the
messaging service.
He has not previously expressed deep interest in newspapers
or journalism, though Amazon's forays into electronic books,
tablet computers and television programming have placed it
squarely in the media business. By his own description, he is a
voracious reader of newspapers.
"He's long valued the written word and authors," said Tom
Alberg, a managing director of the Seattle-based Madrona Venture
Group and a board member of Amazon.com. "There's a danger of
long-form journalism being on the decline. He takes a long-term
view."
RETAIL REVOLUTION
Bezos' journey, both literal and figurative, from a
successful stint on Wall Street to the suburban Seattle garage
where he launched Amazon.com is one of the famous founding
stories of the dot-com era.
From modest beginnings as an online bookseller, Bezos and
Amazon branched out into almost every product category
available, ending up taking on established retail giants such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Under Bezos, Amazon launched the Kindle e-reader and
revolutionized the way books are distributed and read. The
company has also been a pioneer in cloud computing - a trend
that has begun to turn the traditional IT business on its head.
More recently the company has moved into grocery delivery
and begun experimenting aggressively with same-day delivery
services. That experience could come in handy at the Post, given
that production and distribution of printed newspapers remain
the company's central business.
Despite its success, or perhaps because of it, Amazon has
been a target of critics who say it is helping to destroy Main
Street retailers and creating a new class of low-wage workers in
its rapidly expanding network of distribution centers. In
Seattle, locals have complained that the company is stingy with
its philanthropy.
Yet an Amazon warehouse in Tennessee was a featured stop
last week on President Barack Obama's economic policy tour, with
the company announcing that it was hiring 5,000 more workers
with pay and benefits that were better than those of most
retailers. Amazon has also won over some critics by giving up
its long-running opposition to sales taxes on online purchases.
ELECTRIC PRESENCE
Bezos has described himself as "stubborn" many times and
likes to spend heavily on long-term projects while sharing few
details with analysts and investors.
In person, the wiry, close-cropped Bezos is an electrifying
presence. At Amazon's annual shareholders meeting, one of his
rare public appearances, he answers often difficult and
confrontational questions with brief intensity.
Politically, he has been mostly low-profile. He made waves
with a $2.5 million donation to the campaign for a Washington
State ballot measure supporting gay marriage, but otherwise he
has given sparingly, and mostly to home-state Democrats.
His personal interests sometimes run to the exotic, such as
the Blue Origin private space program and a plan to build a
clock that will keep time for the next 10,000 years.
John Battelle, a veteran journalism entrepreneur and chief
executive of Federated Media Publishing, ascribed Bezos'
purchase of the Post to simple motives.
"I think a guy reaches a certain age, has money, realizes
that stuff like what the Washington Post does is important, and
figures he has the brains and the money to figure it out," said
Battelle. "Not the first, won't be the last."