TIMELINE: Notable events in Washington Post history

NEW YORK Aug 5 Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff
Bezos announced on Monday that he has agreed to buy the
newspapers owned by The Washington Post Co for $250
million. Here are some notable events in the history of the
company since the founding of its flagship daily in 1877:
1933 - Financier and former chairman of the Federal Reserve
Eugene Meyer buys the Washington Post at a bankruptcy auction.
His daughter, Katharine Graham, would go on to lead the company
through its coverage of the Watergate scandal.
1946 - Philip L. Graham, who had married Katharine in 1940,
takes over the company, which incorporates as the Washington
Post Co the following year.
1961 - Purchase of Newsweek magazine.
1963 - Philip L. Graham commits suicide with a shotgun;
Katharine Graham becomes president of the Washington Post Co.
1971 - Katharine Graham takes the Washington Post Co public
with the sale of Class B stock at a price of $26 per share.
1972 - The Washington Post publishes the first article
concerning a break-in at the Democratic National Committee's
office at the Watergate complex. Subsequent coverage by
reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein that detail a
connection to the White House is instrumental in President
Richard Nixon's resignation in 1974.
1973 - Warren Buffett makes his first purchase of Washington
Post stock. The company becomes a permanent holding of Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway.
1980 - The Washington Post publishes Janet Cooke's story on
an 8-year-old heroin abuser that goes on to win the Pulitzer
Prize. The award is later stripped after it becomes clear that
the subject of the story did not exist.
1984 - The company purchases Stanley H Kaplan Education
Centers Limited for $45 million.
1986 - Company purchases cable systems serving 350,000
subscribers from Capital Cities/ABC for $350 million, making it
the 20th-largest U.S. cable company.
2008 - Katharine Weymouth, Katharine Graham's granddaughter,
takes over as publisher of the Washington Post.
2010 - The company sells Newsweek magazine to Sidney Harman
for $1.
2013 - Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos agrees to buy the
Washington Post for $250 million in cash.