UPDATE 3-No respite in sight as Kaplan woes dog Washington Post

* Q2 EPS cont. ops $5.92 vs est $5.87
* Q2 rev $1.07 bln vs est $1.09 bln
* Sees lower oper income from Kaplan Higher Education for
rest of 2011
* Sees declining student enrollments, signals further
restructuring at Kaplan
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
BANGALORE, Aug 5 The Washington Post Co
continues to grapple with declining student enrollments at its
core Kaplan education business and it signalled a further fall
in the division's profit over the rest of the year.
The company, which posted better-than-expected earnings from
operations on cost cuts, has been restructuring its Kaplan
education unit to combat a prolonged fall in the number of
students signing up for its courses and will see this trend
continue going forward.
"I don't think they will generate any profit on Kaplan
Higher Education as we get into the fourth quarter and 2012,"
PAA Research analyst Bradley Safalow told Reuters.
Most for-profit colleges have seen a drop in new students as
they change their enrollment practices to comply with tougher
new regulations linking access to federal aid with students'
ability to repay debt.
Earlier this week, for-profit education companies Lincoln
Educational Services Corp , Bridgepoint Education Inc
signalled tough days ahead as they trimmed their student
enrollment outlook.
Washington Post, which gets about 60 percent of total
revenue from its education business, also warned that the
segment would see more restructuring costs in 2011.
While the company's stock gained as much as 5 percent,
analyst Safalow reckons "every value in the stock remains a
sale" for the forseeable future given the weakness in its
education and newspaper businesses.
The company is also facing a print advertising slump that
has seen many U.S. newspapers shift their focus to their online
business.
In the second quarter, revenue from Washington Post's
education division declined 15 percent, as new student
enrollment continued to slide at its Kaplan Higher Education
unit.
Newspaper publishing revenue fell 6 percent, largely on
reduced advertising.
However, both its cable television division and its
broadcasting unit saw improved sales for the quarter, while cost
cuts helped lower operating expenses by 4 percent.
The company earned $5.92 per share from continued
operations, topping analysts' expectations of $5.87 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue fell 10 percent to $1.07 billion, missing
market estimates $1.09 billion.
"Expectations were low heading into the quarter
and they did a little bit better but I would hardly characterize
these results as good," analyst Safalow said.
Shares of the company, which shed 19 percent of their value
after touching a year high in February, were trading up more
than 3 percent at $378.72 in low volumes on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The broader Dow Jones U.S. Media Index was down 3
percent in morning trade. An S&P index of U.S. education stocks
was down around 2 percent.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)