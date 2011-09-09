Shareholders push but Washington Post CEO reluctant to sell

Sept 9 The Washington Post Co's Chief Executive Officer Donald Graham said he was reluctant to sell or spin-off any of his company's business even as shareholders raised the possibility of such actions to boost the hammered stock.

Speaking at the company's shareholders meeting on Friday, Graham said he would follow the footsteps of his advisor Warren Buffett, billionaire and head of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N).

"We are exceptionally reluctant to sell any business," Graham said. "We would only contemplate it if the business is losing money and we can not see a way out or if labor relations are terrible -- that is quoting Warren, not me."

Buffett is the largest shareholder with a near-26 percent stake and till recently was on the company's board.

Washington Post has four main divisions - newspaper, education, cable and broadcast.

Graham, whose family has owned the Washington Post Co since 1933, was responding to what he called "a lot of questions" about why the company would not spin off or sell certain businesses.

Shareholders particularly asked about a sale or a spin-off of the company's flagship newspaper and the cable business.

Graham repeated to shareholders what he told Reuters recently about a possible sale of the loss-making newspaper division: "no and that is spelt n-o."

Some shareholders told Reuters they wouldn't mind some sort of shake up at The Washington Post Co, which they think is worth much more than the current $2.5 billion.

The company's stock has been hammered by falling advertising revenue at its newspaper division and regulatory troubles at its Kaplan education unit.

The stock has fallen 37 percent so far in 2011. It used to trade near $1,000 a share seven years ago.

On Thursday, the company said it would buy back up to 750,000 shares, or 11 percent, of its Class B common stock, as it looks to shore up its stock price.

