Shareholders push but Washington Post CEO reluctant to sell

Sept 9 The Washington Post Co's Chief
Executive Officer Donald Graham said he was reluctant to sell or
spin-off any of his company's business even as shareholders
raised the possibility of such actions to boost the hammered
stock.
Speaking at the company's shareholders meeting on Friday,
Graham said he would follow the footsteps of his advisor Warren
Buffett, billionaire and head of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N).
"We are exceptionally reluctant to sell any business,"
Graham said. "We would only contemplate it if the business is
losing money and we can not see a way out or if labor relations
are terrible -- that is quoting Warren, not me."
Buffett is the largest shareholder with a near-26 percent
stake and till recently was on the company's board.
Washington Post has four main divisions - newspaper,
education, cable and broadcast.
Graham, whose family has owned the Washington Post Co since
1933, was responding to what he called "a lot of questions"
about why the company would not spin off or sell certain
businesses.
Shareholders particularly asked about a sale or a spin-off
of the company's flagship newspaper and the cable business.
Graham repeated to shareholders what he told Reuters
recently about a possible sale of the loss-making newspaper
division: "no and that is spelt n-o."
Some shareholders told Reuters they wouldn't mind some sort
of shake up at The Washington Post Co, which they think is worth
much more than the current $2.5 billion.
The company's stock has been hammered by falling advertising
revenue at its newspaper division and regulatory troubles at its
Kaplan education unit.
The stock has fallen 37 percent so far in 2011. It used to
trade near $1,000 a share seven years ago.
On Thursday, the company said it would buy back up to
750,000 shares, or 11 percent, of its Class B common stock, as
it looks to shore up its stock price.
At the shareholder's meeting, Graham also said he was
"obviously disappointed by the stock price."
