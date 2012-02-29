Washington Post's Kaplan to shut school in Florida

Feb 29 The Washington Post Co's
education unit, Kaplan College, is planning to shut its campus
in Pembroke Pines, Florida as it failed to attract students for
its programs.
The college said it would allow 53 of the students currently
enrolled in the school to complete their courses and will
continue to be in operation through May 2013.
"This was a difficult decision but there just wasn't enough
student demand for the campus' program offerings," spokesman
Ronald Iori said.
Student enrollment at most for-profit colleges have declined
in the last several quarters, as new government rules passed by
the U.S. Department of Education led to tighter admission
policies.
The rules were passed after government investigations found
fraudulent admission policies, high student debt, and low job
prospects. The Pembroke Pines campus was one of the colleges
where deceptive student recruitment practices were found.
The company said it had informed the appropriate
programmatic, state, federal and accreditation authorities about
the closure.
The campus, which employed 24 people, laid off 4 employees
last week, Iori said. It was looking to find jobs for the rest
at other campuses.
However, a nursing program that the online Kaplan University
runs from the campus, would not be affected by the closure, he
said.
Kaplan accounts for almost 60 percent of Washington Post's
total revenue.
Shares of Washington Post were down slightly at $389.71 on
Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.