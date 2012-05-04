UPDATE 2-Washington Post student sign-ups rise; revenue falls

* New student sign-ups up 5 pct
* Q1 rev down 7 pct to $972.5 mln
* Kaplan rev down 11 pct to $553.4 mln
May 4 The Washington Post Co posted a 7
percent fall in quarterly revenue, but new student enrollments
at its core Kaplan education business rose for the second
quarter.
New enrollments at Kaplan, which returned to growth last
quarter after four straight quarters of declines, rose 5
percent, the company said in a statement.
Peers Corinthian Colleges Inc and Apollo Group Inc
have warned of a challenging year ahead.
Washington Post Co did not give a forecast.
New student enrollments at for-profit education providers
have been under pressure from last year after a government
crackdown revealed unethical practices, low graduation rates and
huge student debt loads.
Enrollment across the sector have started showing signs of
picking up but the turnaround will likely take a while to
stabilize.
Washington Post said it sold two Kaplan units, Kaplan
Learning Technologies and EduNeering, in 2012. Last year,
shareholders had pushed the management to sell some of its
businesses, but CEO Don Graham was reluctant to do so.
First-quarter revenue at Kaplan fell 11 percent to $553.4
million.
WEAK AD SALES
Print advertising revenue and circulation fell 17 percent at
the Washington Post newspaper, largely due to reductions in
general, classified and preprint advertising, the company said
in a statement. Advertising at its online businesses also fell.
Like most U.S. newspapers, Washington Post has been hit by
falling advertising revenue and circulation as more readers
switch to digital media.
But unlike the New York Times Co, the Post is yet to
paywall its online content to tap into this reader shift.
First-quarter net income from continuing operations
attributable to common stockholders fell to $10.8 million, or
$1.37 per share, from $17.9 million, or $2.21 per share, a year
ago.
Total revenue fell 7 percent to $972.5 million.
The company's shares, which have gained 22 percent in value
since touching a year-low in October, were flat at $375.94 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.