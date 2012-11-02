Washington Post quarterly earnings rise

Nov 2 Washington Post Co reported a higher third-quarter profit from continuing operations, but sales in its newspaper and education businesses declined.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company rose to $44.7 million, or $6.03 per share, in the quarter, from $12.6 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at $1.01 billion.

Sales at the newspaper division fell 4 percent. Education business revenue fell 8 percent.