New Issue- Washington REIT sells $300 mln in notes

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on Wednesday sold $300 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WASHINGTON REIT AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.438 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.018 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/17/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate