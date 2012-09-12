版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 03:36 BJT

New Issue- Washington REIT sells $300 mln in notes

Sept 12 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
 on Wednesday sold $300 million of notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million.  
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: WASHINGTON REIT

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.95 PCT    MATURITY    10/15/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.438   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.018 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/17/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 225 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐