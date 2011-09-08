Brokerage veteran joins Washington Wealth

| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Washington Wealth Management
LLC, a registered investment adviser started less than a year
ago, has hired another former wirehouse veteran to join its
team.
The Middleburg, Virginia-based firm said this week that
Scott Wilson, whose track record includes complex management
positions at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, has
joined Washington Wealth as Western regional director. Over the
span of his 25 years in the industry, Wilson has recruited
advisers who have brought in more than $80 million combined.
Wilson, the third regional director to join the firm, will
be in charge of developing branch locations in the San Diego
and Palm Springs areas as well as the Denver market.
Washington Wealth has marketed itself as an opportunity for
financial advisers to break away from the traditional wirehouse
relationships and cultures found at larger banks.
"They're tapping into the diaspora of wirehouse managers
who have been laid off and downsized or sometimes just have had
their paycheck cut," said Danny Sarch, an executive recruiter
with Leitner Sarch Consultants in White Plains, New York.
The firm's president John Simmons told Reuters that in the
newly-created role at the company, Wilson will have "more
freedom, flexibility and power to really dig in and help
advisers do what they do best -- and that's take care of their
clients."
Wilson will be based in San Diego. He spent just under a
year serving as director of UBS's (UBS.N) Wealth Advisor Office
in San Diego, before joining Washington Wealth.
Washington Wealth was started in December by Tony Sirianni,
who previously was an executive director at Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney. Simmons was also previously with Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney, as a regional manager in San Diego before
becoming the firm's president in May.
Since Morgan Stanley (MS.N) merged with Citigroup's Smith
Barney unit in June 2009 to became the biggest retail
broker-dealer, it has eliminated dozens of branches and jobs.
Morgan Stanley's situation illustrates a broader pressure
felt among many of these professionals working at large
wirehouse companies.
"From a manager's perspective, as well as from a financial
adviser's perspective, so many of the resources have evaporated
from our perspective, with all of the turmoil that's gone on in
the industry," Wilson said.
Simmons said he expects to add other big industry names to
the Washington Wealth team soon.
Washington Wealth's other two regional directors are
Southeast regional director Jordan Ball and Southwest regional
director Jeff Bouchard.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; editing by Walden Siew)