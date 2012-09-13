Silicon Valley notable Dave Goldberg elected to Wash Post board

Sept 13 Washington Post Co shareholders
elected Dave Goldberg as a director, expanding the board to 11
members, the company said on Thursday.
Goldberg, who is a notable figure in Silicon Valley and
music circles, is the CEO of SurveyMonkey, a survey feedback
company.
He is also married to Facebook Inc Chief Operating
Officer Sheryl Sandberg.
Goldberg's addition to the Washington Post's board is
notable because Don Graham, chairman and CEO of the Washington
Post, is a Facebook board member.
Goldberg is the founder of Launch Media, which was acquired
by Yahoo Inc. He later served as vice president and
general manager of Yahoo Music.
He also sits on the boards of Ancestry.com Inc and
Dashbox.