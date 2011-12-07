ON THE MOVE: Wells Fargo adviser returns to Weston roots

Dec 7 More than two decades after adviser Drew Bottaro left the boutique wealth manager Weston Financial for a job at Deloitte, and later Wells Fargo, the Massachusetts-based adviser has returned to his roots -- as vice president of the firm.

Bottaro, who most recently served as a senior relationship manager at Wells Fargo's ultra-high-net-worth family wealth unit, rejoined Weston Financial in October, the firm said late Tuesday.

"I left when they were still going strong," he said in an interview on Wednesday. "In the late 80s, Weston Financial was a pioneer in the comprehensive financial planning field."

In the intervening years, the Wellesley-based firm was acquired by parent company Washington Trust Wealth Management, which has about $4 billion in assets under management.

"A lot of it still the same," he said. "The business model is still fee-based financial planning and investment advisory services."

In his new role, Bottaro serves as both an adviser for the firm's high-net-worth clients and as an internal resource for other Weston Financial advisers, helping out with the firm's business development.

After his initial departure from Weston in the late 80s, Bottaro spent roughly a decade at the accounting firm Deloitte, where he advised corporate executives and high-net-worth individuals in financial and estate planning.

"It's interesting how culturally easy it was to return to my professional cultural roots," Bottaro said. "It's where I formed a lot of my professional values, which are still intact."