COLUMN: In times of trouble, investors can build a bridge

| CHICAGO, March 23
CHICAGO, March 23 Having been a stock
market investor during the worst downturns over the past quarter
century, I'm naturally cautious about national economic shocks
like recessions, inflation, bubbles and wars.
None of those threats have disappeared from my radar screen.
But being a squeamish investor, as I'm watching the steady
ascent of the U.S. stock market this year, I have one question:
What should you be most afraid of?
I share the caution espoused by former Treasury Secretary
Robert Rubin, whom I heard speak at the Chicago Council on
Global Affairs on Thursday. "I'm an investor - a troubled
investor - with a very deep concern," Rubin said. "If we (the
U.S.) don't get on a sound fiscal trajectory, there will be a
severe crisis in the bond and currency markets."
I also share Rubin's other concern that markets could be
tripped up by a European debt default. That seems less likely
with the passage of time, although it's certainly on the table.
Even though I have issues with Rubin's role in overseeing
disastrous financial deregulation in the 1990s, he's still a
keen observer of markets.
MORE CONCERNS LOOM
Will there be another U.S. debt-ceiling brouhaha? We have
about eight months before that might happen, and it could be
another grotesque event for the markets. There's also the threat
of trouble with Iran leading to higher oil prices, although the
stock market hasn't quite reacted to that yet. What about the
prospect that investors buying U.S. debt will demand higher
interest rates because of the increasing perils of investing in
an overleveraged country? That one is beginning to give
me agita.
Maybe we got a warning shot across the bow recently when
U.S. Treasury yields briefly shot up to 2.3 percent for the
10-year note last week from around 2 percent. Is this the
beginning of the end for the great bond bull market that began
in the 1980s as the economy heats up or foreign investors demand
greater returns on Treasuries?
The sanguine view is that a slight uptick in interest rates
reflects improving economic news in employment, industrial
production, household income and corporate profits. "We believe
the current trend of rising yields signals an acknowledgement of
growing optimism around the economy and, as such, is a positive
for stocks," wrote Bob Doll, chief equity strategist for
BlackRock, in his weekly newsletter.
"As we have been saying for the past several weeks, it
appears the U.S. economy is improving to the point that it is
entering a self-sustaining cycle, helped in large part by
advances in the labor market," Doll added.
A slight uptick in interest rates is not worrisome - if it's
tied into the prospect of sustained economic growth. Rob Sharps,
a growth-stock manager for T. Rowe Price, is even more
optimistic: "Easier monetary policy outside the U.S. and
improved domestic housing and labor markets should support stock
market gains in 2012," Sharps says.
Should you share this optimism about economic recovery, make
sure that you're not holding long-maturity bond funds, which
will decline the most if interest rates rise. Buy Treasury
inflation-protected bonds atThen
take a look at how much you own in stocks. The percentage you
hold in stocks should roughly match your age, which is a basic
rule of thumb for risk reduction.
The best way of taking advantage of the growth-stock rally
is through passive index funds like the Vanguard Growth Index
Fund or the iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund.
For a more broad-based approach, don't forget that small
companies are also in on the rally. The iShares S&P Small Cap
600 Growth Index Fund or the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth
Index Fund are worthy considerations. If your 401(k)
doesn't offer low-cost stock index funds, ask for them.
I yearn to be optimistic, yet you still have to be
aggressively cautious because of the sum of all fears: the
massive disruption of the 2008 meltdown won't be sorted out for
years and it will lead to a lingering malaise.
There is no short-term solution for that malarial economic
malady, but you can easily focus on personal capital
preservation in the interim.