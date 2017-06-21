U.S. judge stops EnergySolutions' purchase of rival

WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday
blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control
Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department
said.
The government had sued in November to stop the deal valued
at $367 million as the Justice Department had argued that the
two companies are each other's most significant competitor in 36
states and the District of Columbia. The waste is generated by
hospitals, nuclear power generators and others.
A spokesman for EnergySolutions said he did not know whether
the company would appeal. "We believe this acquisition was in
the best interest of the long-term waste disposal needs for the
nuclear industry, so we are disappointed with today’s decision,"
said David Lockwood, president and CEO of EnergySolutions.+
