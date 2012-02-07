版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 05:36 BJT

UPDATE 1-Waste Connections Q4 rev beats Street

Feb 7 Waste Connections Inc's quarterly revenue beat analysts' estimates on higher special waste volumes and the waste management firm forecast 2012 revenue just above Wall Street expectations.

The company that provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services expects 2012 revenue at $1.62 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit rose to $38 million, or 34 cents a share, from $36.1 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue at the Folsom, California-based company rose 13 percent to $379.8 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents a share.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 35 cents a share, on revenue of $376.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $32.54 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐