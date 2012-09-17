版本:
Waste Connections to buy R360 Environmental Solutions for $1.3 bln

Sept 17 Waste Connections Inc said it would acquire R360 Environmental Solutions Inc, a provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment for about $1.3 billion in cash.

Waste Connections, that provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, expects the deal to be accretive to free cash flow margins.

