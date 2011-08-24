版本:
New Issue-Waste Management Inc sells $500 mln in notes

  Aug 24 Waste Management Inc (WM.N) on
Wednesday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
 Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: WASTE MANAGEMENT INC
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 2.60 PCT     MATURITY 9/1/2016  
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.991    FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 
MOODY'S Baa3      YIELD 2.602 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/29/2011
S&P TRIPLE-B      SPREAD 160 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B     MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

