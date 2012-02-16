UPDATE 1-Waste Management 4th-qtr beats market expectations

* Q4 ad EPS $0.63 vs est $0.60
* Q4 rev up 7 pct
Feb 15 Waste Management Inc posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, as sales from Oakleaf, a
recently acquired business, boosted revenue growth.
The company forecast adjusted earnings of $2.22 a share to
$2.30 a share for fiscal 2012. Analysts on average were execting
earnings of $2.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, Waste Management reported earnings
attributable to shareholders of $266 million, or 58 cents a
share, compared with earnings of $281 million, or 59 cents a
share a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 63 cents a share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $3.4 billion, with $145 million of
the growth coming from the acquired Oakleaf business.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 60 cents a share, on
revenue of $3.35 billion.
In July, Waste Management acquired smaller rival Oakleaf
Global Holdings for $425 million in July to strengthen its
domestic customer base and expand into new regions.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $35.02
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.