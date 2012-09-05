版本:
New Issue - Waste Management sells $500 mln in notes

Sept 5 Waste Management Inc on Wednesday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital and BNP
Paribas were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: WASTE MANAGEMENT

AMT $500 MLN     COUPON 2.9 PCT     MATURITY    09/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.681   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 2.937 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/12/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B     SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

