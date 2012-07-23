FEATURE-Thirsty South Asia's river rifts threaten "water wars"

* Future demand for water may spark conflict
* Disputes over Himalayan rivers make South Asia a
flashpoint
* India's hydropower plans in Kashmir upset downstream
Pakistan
By Nita Bhalla
KANZALWAN, India-Pakistan Line of Control, July 23
(AlertNet) - A s the silver waters of the Kishanganga rush
through this north Kashmir valley, Indian labourers are hard at
work on a hydropower project that will dam the river just before
it flows across one of the world's most heavily militarised
borders into Pakistan.
The hum of excavators echoes through the pine-covered
valley, clearing masses of soil and boulders, while army trucks
crawl through the steep Himalayan mountain passes.
The 330-MW dam is a symbol of India's growing focus on
hydropower but also highlights how water is a growing source of
tension with downstream Pakistan, which depends on the snow-fed
Himalayan rivers for everything from drinking water to
agriculture.
Islamabad has complained to an international court that the
dam in the Gurez valley, one of dozens planned by India, will
affect river flows and is illegal. The court has halted any
permanent work on the river for the moment, although India can
still continue tunneling and other associated projects.
In the years since their partition from British India in
1947, land disputes have led the two nuclear-armed neighbours to
two of their three wars. Water could well be the next
flashpoint.
"There is definitely potential for conflict based on water,
particularly if we are looking to the year 2050, when there
could be considerable water scarcity in India and Pakistan,"
says Michael Kugelman, South Asia Associate at the Woodrow
Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington.
"Populations will continue to grow. There will be more
pressure on supply. Factor in climate change and faster glacial
melt ... That means much more will be at stake. So you could
have a perfect storm which conceivably could be some sort of
trigger."
It's not just South Asia -- water disputes are a global
phenomenon, sparked by growing populations, rapid urbanisation,
increased irrigation and a rising demand for alternative power
such as hydroelectricity.
Turkey, Syria, Iran and Iraq quarrel over the waters of the
Tigris and Euphrates. The Jordan river divides Israel, Jordan,
Lebanon and the West Bank. Ten African countries begrudgingly
share the Nile.
In Southeast Asia, China and Laos are building dams over the
mighty Mekong, raising tensions with downstream nations.
A U.S. intelligence report in February warned fresh water
supplies are unlikely to keep up with global demand by 2040,
increasing political instability, hobbling economic growth and
endangering world food markets.
A "water war" is unlikely in the next decade, it said, but
beyond that rising demand and scarcities due to climate change
and poor management will increase the risk of conflict.
MAJOR THREAT
That threat is possibly nowhere more apparent than in South
Asia, home to a fifth of humanity and rife with historical
tensions, mistrust and regional rivalries.
The region's three major river systems - the Indus, the
Ganges and the Brahmaputra - sustain India and Pakistan's
breadbasket states and many of their major cities including New
Delhi and Islamabad, as well as Bangladesh.
"South Asia is symbolic of what we are seeing in terms of
water stress and tensions across the world," says B.G. Verghese,
author and analyst at New Delhi's Centre for Policy Research.
The region is one of the world's most water-stressed, yet
the population is adding an extra 25 million people a year -
South Asia's per capita water availability has dropped by 70
percent since 1950, says the Asian Development Bank.
The effect of climate change on glaciers and rainfall
patterns may be crucial.
"Most of the water that is used in Pakistan comes from
glacial melt or the monsoon," says Rafay Alam, an environmental
lawyer and coordinator of the water programme at Lahore
University of Management Sciences.
The dry months of June-July offer a snapshot of the extreme
water crisis in the region.
Hospitals in New Delhi this year cancelled surgeries because
they had no water to sterilise instruments, clean operating
theatres or even wash hands. Swanky malls selling luxury brands
were forced to switch off air conditioners and shut toilets.
In Pakistan, the port town of Gwadar ran out of water
entirely, forcing the government to send two naval water
tankers. Some government flats in the garrison city of
Rawalpindi have not had water for weeks, said the local press.
India, as both an upper and lower riparian nation, finds
itself at the centre of water disputes with its eastern and
western downstream neighbours -- Bangladesh and Pakistan --
which accuse New Delhi of monopolising water flows.
To the north and northeast, India fears the same of upstream
China, with which it fought a brief border war in 1962. Beijing
plans a series of dams over the Tsangpo river, called the
Brahmaputra as it flows into eastern India.
DAM DISPUTES
For India, damming its Himalayan rivers is key to generating
electricity, as well as managing irrigation and flood control.
Hydropower is a critical part of India's energy security
strategy and New Delhi plans to use part of it to reach about 40
percent of people who are currently off the grid.
A severe power shortage is hitting factory output and
rolling outages are routine, further stifling an economy which
is growing at its slowest in years.
India's plans have riled Bangladesh, which it helped gain
freedom from Pakistan in 1971. Relations cooled partly over the
construction of the Farakka Barrage (dam) on the Ganges River
which Dhaka complained to the United Nations about in 1976. The
issue remains a sore point even now.
More recently, Bangladesh has opposed India's plans to dam
the Teesta and Barak rivers in its remote northeast.
But India's hydropower plans are most worrying for Pakistan.
Water has long been a source of stress between the two
countries. The line that divided them in 1947 also cleaved the
province of Punjab, literally the land of five rivers - the
Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum, all tributaries of the
Indus - breaking up millenniums-old irrigation systems.
India's latest hydro plans have fanned new tensions.
"Pakistan is extremely worried that India is planning to
build a whole sequence of projects on both the Chenab and Jhelum
rivers ... and the extent to which India then becomes capable of
controlling water flows," says Feisal Naqvi, a lawyer who works
on water issues.
In recent years, political rhetoric over water has been on
the rise in Islamabad, and militant groups such as the
Lashkar-e-Taiba have sought to use the issue to whip up
anti-India sentiments - accusing New Delhi of "stealing water".
India brushes off such fears as paranoia and argues the dams
won't consume or store water but just delay flows, in line
with a 1960 treaty that governs the sharing of Indus waters
between the two countries.
SINK OR SWIM
South Asia's water woes may have little to do with
cross-border disputes, however. Shortages appear to be rooted
in wasteful and inefficient water management practices, with
India and Pakistan the worst culprits, experts say.
"All these countries are badly managing their water
resources, yet they are experts in blaming other countries
outside," says Sundeep Waslekar, president of Strategic
Foresight Group, a Mumbai-based think-tank.
"It would be more constructive if they looked at what they
are doing at home, than across their borders."
Their water infrastructure systems, such as canals and pipes
used to irrigate farm lands, are falling apart from neglect.
Millions of gallons of water are lost to leakages every day.
The strain on groundwater is the most disturbing. In India,
more than 60 percent of irrigated agriculture and 85 percent of
drinking water depend on it, says the World Bank. Yet in 20
years, most of its aquifers will be in a critical condition.
Countries must improve water management, say experts, and
share information such as river flows as well as joint ventures
on dam projects such as those India is doing with Bhutan.
"Populations are growing, demand is increasing, climate
change is taking its toll and we are getting into deeper and
deeper waters," says Verghese, author of 'Waters of Hope:
Himalayan-Ganga cooperation for a billion people'.
"You can't wait and watch. You have to get savvy and do
something about it. Why get locked into rhetoric? We need to
cooperate. Unless you learn to swim, you are dead."