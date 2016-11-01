Dutch waste management group Attero attracts several Chinese suitors - sources

| FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM Nov 1 Dutch waste
management group Attero has attracted several Chinese suitors,
several people close to the deal said, the latest sign of
China's efforts to buy technology to tackle environmental
issues.
Beijing Enterprises, which bought Germany's Energy
from Waste (EEW) earlier this year, is using the German company
as a vehicle to buy Attero, the people said.
Beijing Capital, which had lost out in the EEW
auction, is among the groups preparing bids by a November 21
deadline, along with China Energy Conservation & Environmental
Protection Group (CECEP), the people said.
Private equity group Waterland, which owns Attero, is
expecting to receive about 5-6 offers before shortlisting some
of those for a final round, they said.
Current bids range from 750 million euros ($826.65 million)
to 1.05 billion euros, including debt, sources said. They said
most fell between the 850 million to 1 billion euro range, or
about 8-10 times the company's estimated 2016 earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of
around 100 million euros.
Waterland bought Attero for 170 million euros in 2013 and
decided on a faster-than-planned exit this summer after
receiving inquiries from several would-be acquirers following
the sale of Germany's Energy from Waste which generated a lot of
interest.
Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported last month
that Chinese insurer Ping An was also interested. But
sources could not confirm if it was in the running.
Attero processes 40 percent of Dutch household waste and
describes itself as a leading player in creating energy from
waste.
Waterland, Attero, EEW and the Chinese companies declined to
comment or were not immediately available for comment.
China has set a target to spend about $16 billion between
2013 and 2016 to improve sewage disposal and waste treatment.
Attero last year posted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation of 133 million euros on sales of
339 million euros.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane
Merriman)