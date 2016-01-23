Water polo-Attendance record as hosts Serbia land Euro title

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
BELGRADE Jan 23 A record crowd of 16,000 saw hosts Serbia win their third successive European water polo championship with a 10-8 win over neighbours Montenegro on Saturday.
The attendance beat the competition record of 11,000 for Serbia's opening 13-6 win over Croatia, with the Kombank Arena's capacity expanded for the clash between the traditional Balkan rivals.
Serbia, who are also the world champions, overcame a one-goal deficit in a strong final quarter.
Having earlier booked a place at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Serbia were joined by Montenegro who beat the more-fancied Italy and Hungary teams to reach the final. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday