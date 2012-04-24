UPDATE 2-Emerging markets exposure hurts Waters profit

* Q1 adj EPS $1.00 vs est $1.09
* Q1 rev $420 mln vs $441.8 mln
* Sees FY adj EPS $5.05-$5.15 vs est $5.23
* Shares fall as much as 12 pct
April 24 Waters Corp, a maker of life
sciences tools, reported weak sales in emerging markets that
hurt quarterly results, and forecast a full-year profit below
analysts' estimates.
The company, which makes laboratory equipment such as
chromatography and spectrometry systems, derives about 30
percent of its sales from emerging markets, higher than its
peers.
Waters expects a full-year profit of $5.05 to $5.15 per
share, below analysts' average estimates of $5.23 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, Danaher Corp reported results that topped
Wall Street estimates. Two others, PerkinElmer Inc and
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, which compete more
directly with Waters, will report results later this week.
Business from markets like Asia, excluding Japan, Latin
America and Eastern Europe did not provide the growth seen in
recent quarters, Waters said on its post-earnings call.
"Our instrument sales in India declined rather sharply due
to the residual budgetary effects of a weaker rupee," the
company said on the call.
Waters has also been struggling with fewer orders from
government customers and delays in spending by big
pharmaceutical companies.
For the first quarter, the company posted a profit of $88.7
million, or 98 cents per share, compared with $94.5 million, or
$1.01 per share, a year ago.
Revenue declined about 2 percent to $420 million.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.00 per share.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn
$1.09 cents per share on revenue of $441.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Waters' shares were trading down 7 pct at $82.31 on Tuesday.
They touched a low of $78 earlier in the day.
PerkinElmer's shares fell 1 percent while those of Fisher
Scientific were trading down 2 percent.