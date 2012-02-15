UPDATE 1-Watsco 4th-qtr profit beats Wall St

* Q4 EPS $0.39 vs est $0.35

* Q4 rev $645.8 mln vs est $696.8 mln

Feb 15 Heating and refrigeration products distributor Watsco Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to Watsco rose to $13.4 million, or 39 cents a share, from $10.4 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $645.8 million, missing analysts' estimates of $696.8 million.

Watsco's selling, general and administrative costs fell 3 percent to $128.2 million.

The Florida-based company's shares, which have gained 43 percent since touching a year-low of $50.51 in October, closed at $72.20 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.