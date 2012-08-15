Watson sues FDA on generic diabetes drug ruling

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 Generic drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, challenging a ruling against Watson's generic version of a big-selling diabetes drug, Actos.
Watson said that the FDA improperly denied the company's shared exclusivity on the generic version despite Watson directly following directions received from the regulator.
As a result of the FDA's decision, approval could be delayed for up to six months, Watson said in a statement.
Watson planned to launch its generic version of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Actos on Aug. 17 after a 2010 settlement with the Japanese drugmaker.
The first company that files for approval of a generic version of an off-patent drug typically gets marketing exclusivity for 180 days.
An FDA spokeswoman said the agency would not comment on ongoing litigation.
Actos had total U.S. sales of about $2.7 billion for the twelve months ending May 31, Watson said, quoting IMS Health data.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.