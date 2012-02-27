FDA rejects Watson/Columbia premature birth drug

Feb 27 U.S. health regulators have rejected a vaginal gel from Watson Pharmaceuticals and Columbia Laboratories aimed at reducing the risk of premature birth, the companies said on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration told the companies that the data was not strong enough to support approval and that they needed to do additional clinical studies, the companies said.

The decision comes after an advisory panel to the FDA recommended that the agency reject the drug, already used in some other countries, because there was not enough data to show it worked.

The vaginal gel, which contains the hormone progesterone, is meant for women with a short cervix, who have a higher risk of premature birth.