Watson profit tops Wall Street estimate

April 30 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc
posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, as
generic versions of the Lipitor cholesterol fighter and Lovenox
blood thinner helped revenue soar by 74 percent.
First-quarter net income rose to $54.8 million, or 43 cents
per share, from $45.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings of $1.64 topped the
average estimate of analysts by 4 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last week, Watson agreed to pay at least $5.6 billion for
privately held Actavis to cement its status as one of the
world's biggest suppliers of generic drugs and expand further
internationally.