Watson Pharma posts higher results, ups forecast

Feb 14 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc posted a big jump in quarterly net profit on Tuesday and raised its 2012 earnings forecast.

The world's fifth-largest generic drugmaker said fourth-quarter net income rose to $94.8 million, or 75 cents per share, from $18.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a year before.

Excluding items, earnings of $1.77 per share topped the average estimate of analysts by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It projected 2012 profit in a range of $5.50 per share to $5.80 per share, excluding items. Last month, it forecast a range of $5.25 to $5.55.