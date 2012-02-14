UPDATE 2-Watson Pharma boosts profit forecast, shares rise

* Q4 EPS ex-items $1.77 vs $1.76 Street estimate
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 14 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc,
the world's fifth-largest generic drugmaker, lifted its
full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday as it benefits from a
generic version of the big-selling Lovenox blood clot prevention
drug.
Watson also stood by its target of increasing profit in 2013
by roughly another 10 percent, even after giving the rosier 2012
outlook. Its shares rose 3.7 percent.
"The numbers are conservative, there's a lot of cushion for
upside built in," Canaccord Genuity analyst Randall Stanicky
said. "This is going to be a beat-and-raise story as we move
throughout the year."
Watson Chief Executive Officer Paul Bisaro said the company
was interested in acquisitions that would boost its generics
business and its brand-drugs business, which focuses on women's
health and urology.
"We're prepared to do one or both if we can," Bisaro said on
a conference call with analysts.
Watson has more flexibility to take on debt for a deal than
rival generic drugmakers Mylan Inc and Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, Stanicky said. Watson's
deals have traditionally added to earnings, so a deal could
further boost results, he said.
"We expect more activity this year that's not built into
outlook, and that's likely to take numbers higher," Stanicky
said.
Watson's fourth-quarter net income rose to $94.8 million, or
75 cents per share, from $18.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a
year before.
Excluding items, earnings of $1.77 per share topped the
average estimate of analysts by 1 cent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 62 percent to $1.54 billion, roughly in line
with Wall Street's estimates. Sales were fueled by generic
versions of Pfizer's Lipitor cholesterol treatment and
Johnson & Johnson's Concerta attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder drug.
Watson had previewed its fourth-quarter results last month
at its analyst day event.
On Tuesday it projected 2012 profit in a range of $5.50 per
share to $5.80 per share, excluding items. Last month, it
forecast a range of $5.25 to $5.55. Analysts are looking for
$5.60.
The new earnings forecast equates to an expected increase of
15 percent to 22 percent for this year.
Watson also boosted its full-year revenue forecast by $100
million to about $5.4 billion.
Last month, Watson said it would begin selling a generic
version of Sanofi's Lovenox blood-clot preventer after
a U.S. appeals court stayed a preliminary injunction that had
halted the drug's launch. Watson had previously not factored
generic Lovenox sales into its forecasts until 2013.
Watson shares rose 3.7 percent to $59.82 in morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares are down about 1
percent in 2012, after rising about 17 percent last year.