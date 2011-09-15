Watson to pay $79 mln for litigation settlement-filing

Sept 14 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI.N, one of the largest U.S. generic drugmakers, will pay $79 million to settle a lawsuit with Ven-A-Care of the Florida Keys Inc, according to a court filing.

The settlement amount shall resolve all of the released claims between the parties, the filing in federal court in Massachusetts said.

The case is in Re: Ven-A-Care Cases U.S. District court of Massachusetts, No. 06-cv-11337

New Jersey-based Watson closed at $66.29 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore, editing by Bernard Orr)