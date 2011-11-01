UPDATE 2-Watson raises forecast as profit tops Street view

* Q3 EPS $1.09 vs $1.05 Wall Street view
Nov 1 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc's WPI.N
third-quarter profit beat expectations on a 39 percent jump in
generic drug revenue, helped by sales of oral contraceptives
and extended-release products.
Watson, which lifted its full-year year forecast, also
predicted a big profit boost in the fourth quarter from its
launch of a U.S. generic version of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N)
Lipitor cholesterol fighter at the end of November.
Third-quarter net income rose to $68.1 million, or 54 cents
per share, from $25.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, earnings of $1.09 per share topped the
average estimate of analysts by four cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $1.08 billion.
Watson's generic revenue rose to $802 million. Sales of its
generic extended-release products jumped 89 percent to $341.7
million, stemming from the launch of a generic of an attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder drug.
The company's international generics revenue was helped by
its acquisition of Greece-based Specifar earlier this year.
Watson projected 2011 earnings, excluding items, in a range
of $4.55 to $4.65 per share. In July, it forecast a range of
$4.25 to $4.50. Analysts have been looking for $4.48.
Watson, which has rights to launch a generic of Lipitor
authorized by Pfizer, projected a fourth-quarter earnings
contribution from generic Lipitor of 48 cents to 53 cents per
share -- or about 10 percent of its profit for the year.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Derek
Caney)