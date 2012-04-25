RLPC: Watson Pharma details acquisition financing

| NEW YORK, April 25
NEW YORK, April 25 Retail syndication of the
$6.25 billion new money credit facility that will back Watson
Pharmaceuticals' acquisition of Actavis Group is slated
to launch April 30, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The facility comprises a $4.5 billion, 364-day bridge loan,
a $1.5 billion five-year, term loan and $250 million that will
be added to the company's existing $500 million revolver,
sources said.
Drawn pricing is 150bp over Libor. Expected ratings are BBB
(Negative)/Baa3 (Stable). Commitments are due May 14.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo lead the deal.
The permanent financing will be a combination of a term loan
and senior unsecured notes. The company's leverage is expected
to be below three times in 2013 and around two times in 2014,
according to a presentation.
As previously reported, Watson was believed to be lining up
in mid-April the $6 billion financing. At the time, sources told
Thomson Reuters LPC that the debt financing was expected to
include a $2 billion term loan and a $4 billion bridge-to-bond
facility.
Watson will acquire Actavis for an upfront payment of 4.25
billion euros, and an additional 250 million euros in Watson
common stock if it reaches specific milestones, for a total of
4.50 billion euro ($5.95 billion).
Watson will become the third-largest global generics company
with 2012 anticipated pro forma revenue of approximately $8
billion.