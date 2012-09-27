New Issue-Watson Pharma sells $3.9 bln notes in 3 parts

Sept 27 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday sold $3.9 billion of senior notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WATSON PHARMACEUTICALS INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.2 BLN COUPON 1.875 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.541 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 1.972 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/02/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.7 BLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.165 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.349 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/02/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.516 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.718 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/02/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS