Watson seeks approval of generic version of cancer drug Velcade

Dec 28 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc said
on Friday it has applied for U.S. approval to market a generic
version of Velcade, a treatment for multiple myeloma made by
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.
Takeda's Millennium unit filed a lawsuit last week against
Watson's Actavis unit, seeking to prevent Actavis from selling
generic Velcade prior to the expiration of certain U.S. patents.
Drug companies that file lawsuits against generic
manufacturers which challenge their patents are typically
granted a protection period of up to 30 months from the date of
the generic drugmaker's filing for approval of its own drug.
Velcade, which generated sales of $740 million in the 12
months ended October, is one of the leading treatments for
multiple myeloma.