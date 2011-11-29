UPDATE 1-Watson gets nod for generic of Bayer's Yaz

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Follows alerts)
* Watson, Bayer in patent lawsuit over Yaz
* Yaz had U.S. sales of $173 mln for year ended Sept. 30
Nov 29 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc said it received U.S. regulatory approval for a generic version of Bayer's Yaz birth-control pill.
Bayer, which holds Yaz's patent rights till June 2014, is suing Watson claiming patent infringement.
Yaz had U.S. sales of about $173 million for the twelve months ending Sept. 30, according to IMS Health, Watson said.
Watson's version of the drug is named Vestura.
Shares of Watson, valued at about $8.37 billion, were trading up 3 percent at $67.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.