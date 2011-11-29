UPDATE 1-Watson gets nod for generic of Bayer's Yaz

(Follows alerts)

Nov 29 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc said it received U.S. regulatory approval for a generic version of Bayer's Yaz birth-control pill.

Bayer, which holds Yaz's patent rights till June 2014, is suing Watson claiming patent infringement.

Yaz had U.S. sales of about $173 million for the twelve months ending Sept. 30, according to IMS Health, Watson said.

Watson's version of the drug is named Vestura.

Shares of Watson, valued at about $8.37 billion, were trading up 3 percent at $67.90 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)