UPDATE 1-Watts Water to take $1.1 mln charge on job cuts

Sept 28 Watts Water Technologies said it will incur a charge of about $1.1 million in the third quarter related to some job cuts in North America as the plumbing products maker battles continued slowdown in its markets.

The company, which has notified affected employees, said the termination will reduce North America non-direct payroll cost by about 10 percent.

Several cost-cuting measures outside North America are also underway, the company said in a statement.

Shares of North Andover, Massachusetts-based company closed at $26.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)