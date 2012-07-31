Watts Water Technologies profit misses on lower EMEA demand

* Q2 adj EPS $0.53 vs est $0.54

* Q2 sales $371.1 mln vs est $386.4 mln

July 31 Watts Water Technologies Inc's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates on lower demand at its European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) businesses.

Watts Water's net income rose to $18.5 million, or 51 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $14.6 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 53 cents per share, which missed analysts' expectations of 54 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell one percent to $371.1 million, and came below analysts' expectations of $386.4 million.

Sales at its EMEA segment -- which accounts for about 40 percent of the company's total sales -- were down about 10 percent to $142.8 million from a year earlier.

The company makes valves that control water flow, filtration systems and drainage devices.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, closed at $33.64 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.