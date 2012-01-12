UPDATE 1-Wausau Paper's largest shareholder urges co to sell itself

Jan 12 Wausau Paper's largest shareholder backed the company's decision to sell its print and color brand and close its mill in Wisconsin, but said it must evaluate strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.

Starboard Value LP said the board should retain a reputable financial adviser to evaluate all alternatives to maximize value, including a potential sale of the paper segment or the company as a whole, a regulatory filing showed.

The activist hedge fund holds about 7.5 percent of the company's outstanding stock as of Sept. 29, according to a filing.

In December, Wausau said it will close its Brokaw paper mill in Wisconsin, cut 450 jobs and exit its print and color business.