UPDATE 1-Wausau Paper's largest shareholder urges co to sell itself

Jan 12 Wausau Paper's largest
shareholder backed the company's decision to sell its print and
color brand and close its mill in Wisconsin, but said it must
evaluate strategic alternatives, including a sale of the
company.
Starboard Value LP said the board should retain a reputable
financial adviser to evaluate all alternatives to maximize
value, including a potential sale of the paper segment or the
company as a whole, a regulatory filing showed.
The activist hedge fund holds about 7.5 percent of the
company's outstanding stock as of Sept. 29, according to a
filing.
In December, Wausau said it will close its Brokaw paper mill
in Wisconsin, cut 450 jobs and exit its print and color
business.