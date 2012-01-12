UPDATE 2-Shareholder urges Wausau Paper to sell itself

* Starboard Value backs sale of print and color business
* Urges Wausau to sell paper business or co itself
Jan 12 Wausau Paper's largest
shareholder ratcheted up the pressure on the company, which has
been grappling with waning demand, asking it to evaluate
strategic alternatives including a sale of its largest paper
segment or the company as a whole.
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP had expressed
concerns about Wausau's paper business and the undervaluation of
its tissue segment.
Paper companies have been hit by rising costs of raw
materials such as recycled fiber and lower demand from China.
Verso Paper Corp, AbitibiBowater Inc
and Fortress Paper Ltd announced job cuts last year.
In December, Wausau said it will close its Brokaw paper mill
in Wisconsin, cut 450 jobs and exit its print and color
business.
Starboard, which holds about 7.5 percent of the company's
outstanding stock as of Sept. 29, said the Wausau board should
retain an adviser to evaluate strategic alternatives, a
regulatory filing showed on Thursday.
Wausau Paper, valued at $416.5 million, has a long-term debt
of $162.8 million as of Sept. 30.
Potential buyers have eyed the tissue business or the whole
company, but Wausau has not engaged in discussions with them,
Starboard said.
The company's tissue business contributes to about 32
percent of the company's turnover.
During the third quarter, tissue sales fell 4 percent and
operating profit fell 48 percent. Paper sales fell 3 percent and
operating profit fell 42 percent.
Wausau shares were up ten cents at $8.57 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange in early morning trade. They have gained
about 37 percent of their value since Oct. 3 when Straboard
urged the company to divest certain non-core assets.