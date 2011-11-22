Delta Lloyd says Wavin shares undervalued

AMSTERDAM Nov 22 Dutch insurance group Delta Lloyd, which owns a 7.9 percent stake in takeover target Wavin, said the company's shares were undervalued at current levels.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutch pipe group Wavin said Mexico-based Mexichem had made an indicative takeover offer but did not disclose any financial details.

Wavin shares were up 64 percent, at 6.5 euros after the news.

Alex Otto, a director of asset management at Delta Lloyd, told ANP-Reuters that at current levels, Delta Lloyd wouldn't sell its stake in Wavin, but that it would consider selling out at 10 euros per share or more. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan)