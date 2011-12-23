UPDATE 2-Mexichem raises Wavin offer to 505mln eur

* Offer worth 505 mln euros vs 455 mln previously

* Mexichem to start due diligence in January

* Wavin says good progress made on non-financial terms

* Wavin investor: new offer good point to start talks

* Shares rise 15.6 pct, outperform midcap index

AMSTERDAM, Dec 23 Mexican plastics pipe maker Mexichem raised its offer for Dutch rival Wavin by 11 percent to 505 million euros ($659.79 million), winning the company's support to start due diligence in January and pushing up its shares.

Europe's biggest plastics pipe maker Wavin, which faces a stagnating European construction market and margin pressure, had previously resisted Mexichem's takeover efforts, saying the offer was too low.

Mexichem, a chemical group based near Mexico City that has grown through takeovers, has become a leading plastic pipe maker in Latin America and wants to become the world's biggest by combining operations with Wavin.

It only makes 4 percent of total sales in Europe.

Mexichem said in a statement on Friday it had raised its offer to 10 euros per share from 9 euros previously and had been given access to Wavin's books, sending Wavin shares up as much as 19 percent.

"While no agreement has been reached on the financial terms of a potential offer by Mexichem, good progress has been made on the non-financial terms and Wavin will grant Mexichem access to due diligence information," Wavin said in a separate statement.

It was the second time Mexichem had raised its offer, having initially proposed a deal at 8.50 euros a share.

SHARES LEAP

Until Friday's raised offer investors and analysts had remained sceptical about Mexichem's bid because they said it was too low for shareholders to accept and the bleak outlook for the European construction market precluded a substantially higher offer.

Wavin shareholder Delta Lloyd, which owns 7.9 percent of the company, was pleased about the higher offer but more was needed, Delta Lloyd Asset Management Chief Executive Alex Otto said.

"I want to stress that we cannot agree with 10 euros per share. At 8 euros it had no use to consider the offer but now we can seriously look at it. What is the price? What are the synergies?" Otto told Reuters.

Wavin shares were up 18.6 percent at 9.34 euros by 0834 GMT, outperforming the Amsterdam midcap index, which was 0.8 percent higher.

Mexichem, which controls the entire plastic pipe supply chain, from salt mines to manufacturing to distribution, said it will start due diligence in the second week of January.

Wavin, a leading supplier in Europe of plastic pipe systems used for tap water, heating and cooling, soil and waste, said there was no guarantee that the talks with Mexichem would result in a transaction nor whether it would recommend the offer.

In August, Mexichem said it expected to more than double its revenues to nearly $7 billion in the next four years as it seeks acquisitions.

Wavin reported a net profit of 7.1 million euros on revenue of 1.231 billion euros in 2010, compared with Mexichem's 3.9 billion Mexican pesos in net profit on 36.5 billion Mexican pesos ($2.65 billion) of sales.