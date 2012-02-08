版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 14:14 BJT

Mexichem to buy rival Wavin for 531 mln euros

AMSTERDAM Feb 8 Mexican plastics pipe maker Mexichem said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Dutch rival Wavin for 531 million euros after raising its price for a third time.

