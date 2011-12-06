版本:
Mexichem raises Wavin offer to 9 euros/shr

AMSTERDAM Dec 6 Mexican plastic piper maker Mexichem said on Tuesday it had increased its offer for Dutch rival Wavin to 9 euros per share and it expected a positive response from the company shortly.

Mexichem last month made an indicative, conditional offer of 8.50 euros per share.

