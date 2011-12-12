UPDATE 1-Mexichem says has significant support for Wavin bid

* Expects reply soon over request for due diligence
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 Mexican plastic pipe
maker Mexichem's 9 euros-per-share cash bid for
Wavin is full and fair and has the support of
"significant" shareholders at its Dutch target, one of its
executives said on Monday.
Mexichem, which raised its bid after its initial 8.5 euros
offer was rejected, expects to hear from Wavin's board in
"coming days" over its request to conduct due diligence,
strategy director Enrique Ortega Prieto told reporters.
Wavin spokesman Herbert van Zijl told Reuters he was not
aware of any imminent response from the Wavin board.
He added the company's position had not changed since it
rejected the revised terms on Dec. 6, when it said the offer
materially undervalues Wavin and its prospects.
Prieto told reporters on Monday the companies had "friendly"
talks about forming a joint venture as far back as 2008.
Wavin investors are sceptical about Mexichem's bid, because
it was too low to accept and as the bleak outlook for European
construction precludes a much higher offer.
Shares of Wavin, whose takeover by Mexichem would create the
world's top producer of plastic pipes, have been trading below
the initial 8.50 euro offer. At 1542 GMT on Monday they were
trading down 1.7 percent at 7.97 euros.
Mexichem's revised offer values Wavin at 455 million euros
($608 million), which some investors and analysts said was still
too low.
"The price we gave at 8.5 euros per share is a full and fair
price, which we then increased to 9 euros to move the deal
forward in a friendly manner," said Prieto.
He added there can be no expectation of a further increase,
when asked about the chance of a revised offer of 10 euros per
share, a figure in line with what some Wavin investors have told
Reuters would be an acceptable starting point.
Prieto declined to name the Wavin shareholders supporting
Mexichem's bid.