Mexichem says has significant support for Wavin bid

AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Mexican plastic pipe
maker Mexichem's 9 euro per share cash bid for
Dutch rival Wavin is full and fair and has the
support of some "significant" Wavin shareholders, a company
executive said.
Mexichem also expects to hear from the Wavin board of
directors in the "coming days" about its request to conduct due
diligence, Enrique Ortega Prieto, Mexichem's strategy director,
told reporters on Monday.
Mexichem made its initial indicative offer for Wavin on Nov.
22, for 8.50 euros per share in cash, which Wavin said it would
consider but later rejected. On Dec. 6 Mexichem increased its
offer for its Dutch peer to 9 euros per share, valuing the Dutch
firm at 455 million euros.
Wavin also rejected the latest bid and said any further
takeover discussions are conditional upon a higher bid.
Prieto declined to name the Wavin shareholders who support
Mexichem's bid.