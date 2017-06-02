Waymo working on self-driving trucks

June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car
unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the
company said on Thursday.
Waymo, which is looking to expand its self-driving car
efforts, expects autonomous vehicles to be able to take over
longer distance trucking in the coming years, while allowing
human drivers to handle local pickup and delivery routes.
"We're taking our eight years of experience in building
self-driving hardware and software and conducting a technical
exploration into how our technology can integrate into a truck,"
a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement.
Other companies have also been working on self-driving
trucks. Ride services company Uber Technologies is working on
autonomous trucking through its Otto unit, which it acquired
last year.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)