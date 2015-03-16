UPDATE 1-Continental Grain's Wayne Farms files for IPO

(Adds details)
March 16 Wayne Farms Inc, the sixth-largest
poultry producer in the United States, filed with U.S.
regulators in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company is the subsidiary of Continental Grain Co, among
the largest privately held U.S. corporations. Continental Chief
Executive Paul Fribourg said in November that the company might
sell a stake in its poultry business.
Wayne Farms is selling all the shares in the offering, the
company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a
preliminary prospectus on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1xsRMPo)
The filing, which did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price, included a nominal
fundraising target of about $100 million.
Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and BMO Capital Markets are
underwriting the IPO. Wayne said it will list its stock under
the symbol "WNFM," but did not specify the exchange.
Wayne Farms counts Nestle SA, Costco Wholesale
Corp and Chick-fil-A, the fast food chain known for its
chicken sandwiches, among its clients.
Net income of Wayne Farm LLC, a subsidiary of Wayne Farms
Inc, rose about 74 percent to $174.31 million for the nine
months ended Dec. 27, from $100.36 million, a year earlier.
Total net sales increased 6.6 percent to $1.70 billion.
Continental Grain, founded as a grain merchant by Simon
Fribourg two centuries ago in Belgium, is now a multi-national
investment firm with a history of partnerships and private
deals.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)