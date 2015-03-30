World Duty Free shares open down after Dufry takeover bid

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MILAN, March 30 Shares in Italy's World Duty Free opened 8 percent lower on Monday after Swiss group Dufry offered 10.25 euros a share to buy the travel retailer, below Friday's closing price.
The shares traded at 10.09 euros by 0709 GMT, compared to their Friday closing level of 10.96 euros.
"Although the price (of the offer) is lower than Friday's closing price, it is in line with our expectations," said Citigroup analyst Mauro Baragiola in a note for clients.
"Given the considerable and widely reported interest in the sale of the WDF stake in the last few months, we don't expect any counterbids at this stage."
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.