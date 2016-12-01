Citizens Bank signs SigFig for robo-adviser investment services

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 1 Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank
said Thursday it is partnering with SigFig, a leading
robo-adviser, to help manage the portfolios of the bank's 1.2
million middle-income retirement savers.
Citizens is the third major bank with a wealth management
business to sign a deal with SigFig. Wells Fargo & Co
and UBS AG's U.S. wealth management unit both
announced deals with the digital investment platform earlier
this year.
Citizens will roll out the robo offering in 2017 to clients
with $100,000 to $2 million in investible assets. Those clients,
classified as affluent and mass affluent, can choose from a
handful of pre-selected investment portfolios, which SigFig's
software automatically rebalances according to the market.
It is the bank's bid to get more business from the roughly
52 percent of clients who are considered mass affluent, or have
between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets. Those clients will see
SigFig's investment portfolios right alongside checkings and
savings account products.
"We think bundling this digital platform with deposit
products is a powerful combo," said John Bahnken, Citizens Bank
head of wealth management.
Bahnken said they chose SigFig because the software's
algorithm is malleable and easy to customize for Citizens'
clients.
SigFig received $40 million from investors including UBS AG
earlier this year.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)