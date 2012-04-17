FEATURE-Europe's old wealth seeks new home in Asia

BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 20 Volkswagen's works council said talks with management over the implementation of a turnaround plan for the core autos division have led to initial signs for how to resolve a festering dispute between both sides.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 At least 54 percent of holders of Vale SA's preferred shares must approve a proposal by the company's controlling bloc to transform their stock into common shares, executives at the world's largest iron ore producer said on Monday.