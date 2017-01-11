Third of global consumers open to Google, Amazon banking -survey

NEW YORK Jan 11 Roughly one in three banking
and insurance customers globally would consider switching their
accounts to Google, Amazon or Facebook
if the Silicon Valley giants offered financial services,
according to a new survey on Wednesday.
The survey, conducted by consulting firm Accenture, found
that among 32,715 people polled in 18 countries there was broad
consumer demand for banks and insurance companies to use
robo-advisory services, or software propelled by artificial
intelligence or less human intervention.
In Brazil, 50 percent of respondents said they would be
willing to switch their personal accounts. In Indonesia and
Italy, 47 percent and 42 percent of respondents, respectively,
said they would switch accounts.
But according to the survey, if the tech titans offered
those services, 31 percent of global respondents would switch to
Google, Amazon or Facebook for banking, and 29 percent would
switch for insurance.
Already a trend in the wealth management industry, Wall
Street banks and investment firms are increasingly building or
buying so-called robo-advisers to provide automated investment
advice through web-based platforms at a lower cost than
traditional financial advisers.
"(Google, Amazon, Facebook) are setting the standards in
terms of customer experience and personalization," said
Piercarlo Gera, senior managing director at Accenture Financial
Services. Consumers look at banks and see a gap, Gera said.
Google, Amazon and Facebook did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
While none of these companies currently offer bank or
insurance products, Google and Facebook allow users to send
payments to their contacts online. Amazon has a limited service
providing loans to small sellers that it selects.
It is unclear whether regulations in any of the countries in
which the survey was conducted would allow these companies to
have banking or insurance licenses.
The survey was conducted from May to June in 2016, and
respondents were asked to answer questions online.
When it came to specific services, more than 7 in 10
respondents said they would use robo-advice to figure out what
kind of bank account to open, and nearly 4 out of 5 said they
would use it for investing.
But 68 percent of respondents said they did not want a robot
handling customer complaints, and 61 percent said they would
prefer a human over an automated system for advice about complex
products like mortgages.
Accenture launched a partnership with Google in September
for cloud, mobility and analytic strategies to clients in
retail, healthcare, consumer products, energy and finance.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)